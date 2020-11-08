Peggy Polansky
Dec. 24, 1928 - Nov. 6, 2020
Peggy George Polansky passed away Friday, November 6, 2020.
Rosary and Mass will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead. Burial will be at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m., Monday, November 9, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
Peggy was born December 24, 1928, in Waco, Texas, to Charles Sr. and Inez (Shepperd) Tooker. She married Raymond Fred Polansky on June 23, 1948, after he returned home from WWII. Peggy worked from home as a public telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, Citizens National Bank and Providence Hospital for many years. She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her firstborn son, Raymond Polansky Jr.; and her sisters, Nancy Berger and Mildred Gammon.
Survivors include her children, George Polansky and his wife, Sherril, Fred Polansky and his wife, Julie, and Terry Majuk and her husband, Leonard; her brother, Charles Tooker Jr. and his wife, Jean; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Senior Care Center of Hewitt for their care and support.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.