Marena Irwin
Sept. 29, 1933 - Nov. 7, 2020
Marena Estelle Irwin went to her heavenly home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, after a brief illness. Graveside Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, November 12, at Peaceful Gardens, Woodrow, Texas. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on a future date at First Baptist Woodway.
Marena was born September 29, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, to Floyd and Margaret Hudson. Marena grew up in the Waco area, graduating from Midway High School in 1951. Marena went on to graduate from Baylor University with a degree in education. Her independent spirit led her to her first teaching job in Odessa, Texas. Marena sought another adventure through working summers at Glorieta Baptist Conference Center, where she met the love of her life, Jim Irwin. They were married June 15, 1957, in Waco. The Irwins lived several places where Marena was a teacher, one place being Lamesa, Texas, where their son, Jeff, was born. The family settled in Lubbock where Marena started a new career as a successful Avon saleslady. She enjoyed teaching her ladies' Sunday School class, making trips to see family, crafting with friends, and being a supportive wife and mother. After her husband's death, Marena eventually moved back to Waco to be closer to family. She was very active at First Baptist Woodway with teaching, singing, and mission work, including trips to Morocco and New York City.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband.
She is survived by her son, Jeff Irwin and wife, Gina, of Waco; brother, Wayne Hudson and wife, Rachel, of Waco; sister, Mary Hill and husband, Maurice who is deceased, of Garland; sister, Faye Griffin and husband, Jim, of Waco; several nephews, a niece, and extended family and friends.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Woodway's Food Pantry, Christian Women's Job Corps, or the Alzheimer's Association
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 10, 2020.