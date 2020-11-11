Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Robert Francis Deiterman
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Robert Francis Deiterman

Aug. 20, 1935 - Nov. 8, 2020

Robert F. Deiterman, age 85, of Waco, Texas, husband of Tena (Bruner) Deiterman, passed away Sun., Nov. 8, 2020 in a Waco hospital.

A celebration of his life will be held at 1 p.m., Thurs., Nov. 12, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Boulevard, Waco, TX. Deacon Greg George will officiate.

You may send a message, share a memory, and watch a Video Tribute of his life at www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
12
Celebration of Life
1:00p.m.
OakCrest Funeral Home - Waco
4520 Bosque Boulevard , Waco, TX 76710
