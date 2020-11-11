Violet Rose PiperJune 5, 1928 - Nov. 6, 2020Violet Rose Tagliarini Piper, 92, longtime resident of Marlin, Texas, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020. She was born June 5, 1928, in New York, New York, to Dr. Tomas and Teresa (Klein) Tagliarini. Her family moved to Texas in the early 1950s. Violet graduated with a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Connecticut, and earned a Master's Degree from Texas Woman's University. She worked as an Occupational Therapist at several Veterans Affairs Hospitals for over 30 years. She was an active member of the Marlin Art League and an accomplished artist who loved sharing her talent by giving art lessons to children and adults. Mrs. Piper was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for over 60 years and was involved in the Parish Council of Catholic Women, Respect Life, and also served as an usher and volunteered in the Parish Office.Violet was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Jack Tagliarini; and her husband, Ezra Piper. She is survived by two nieces, Denise Walker and Toma Tagliarini-Locati (Guido); stepchildren, Gary Piper (Kathie), Sheila Gallatin (Thom), and Susie Corliss (Dana); three great-nieces and two great-nephews; and nine grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, November 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marlin. Prayer Vigil Service and Rosary at 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., followed by The Committal at Hillcrest Cemetery in Marlin.