Kathleen Schwartz
October 26, 1948 - November 3, 2020
Kathleen Louise Schwartz passed away Tuesday, November 3, 2020. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date.
Kathleen was born October 26, 1948, in Waco, Texas, to Elwood and Mary Schwartz. She graduated from Richfield High School in 1966. She then continued her education in library science at Baylor University and the University of Tennessee. Kathleen served in the United States Army from 1971 to 1991 and attained the rank of Captain.
She returned to Waco and began her career as the head of archives for several organizations, including Brazos River Authority, the City of Waco and Records Management Supervisor for McLennan County.
Kathleen enjoyed reading, gardening and eating Mexican food with her many friends. She also assisted in local elections for over 20 years. She was also committed to animal rescue activities and rescued many homeless cats and dogs over the years.
She was preceded in death by her father, Elwood.
Kathleen is survived by her mother, Mary; one sister, Karen White; two nephews, Eric Booth and Glenn Shaw; and one niece, Kellie Drake.
Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.