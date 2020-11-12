Menu
Lloyd "Dale" Scarborough
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Lloyd "Dale" Scarborough

Sept. 30, 1943 - Nov. 10, 2020

A visitation for Dale will be held on from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, November 13, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Belton. Funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services
GUEST BOOK
