Michiko BeckOctober 10, 1939 - November 5, 2020Michiko Nakai Beck passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, due to complications related to Covid-19. She will be interred alongside her husband at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Killeen.She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenzaburo and Satako Nakai; and her husband, Roy D. Beck.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Albert and Amy Beck; and five grandchildren.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com