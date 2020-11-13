Tommy Flood
Nov. 17, 1937 - Nov. 10, 2020
Tommy Flood, age 82, passed away November 10, 2020, at his residence in Lago Vista surrounded by his family. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, November 14, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West, with Msgr. Henry Petter as celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at Aderhold Funeral Home.
Tommy was born November 17, 1937, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Joseph Hugh Flood Sr. and Thelma (Reece) Flood. He was a 1955 graduate of Waco High and attended Tarleton and Texas A&M University, class of 1959. At Texas A&M, he played football under Paul "Bear" Bryant which solidified his love for football and pursuit of a career in coaching. On July 21, 1961, he was united in marriage to Lillian Bajer in West. Tommy was a graduate assistant coach at Texas A&M and then coached at West High School. While serving in the Army he coached the post football team at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Other teams coached were Waco High School, Hamilton High School, Tarleton State University, Cameron University, Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches High School, Richfield High School, DeSoto High School, Leander High School and after retirement, St. Andrews Episcopal School.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian; and his children, Lisa Johnson and husband, Scott, of Baytown, Linda Johnson and husband, Ted, of Denton, Gina Sundet of Houston, Kathleen Green and husband, David, of Houston, Julie Avila and husband, Andy, of McKinney, Jennifer Harvey and husband, Greg, of Alvarado, and Michael Flood and wife, Erin, of Round Rock; 18 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; a brother, Joe Flood Jr. and wife, Penny; and sister, Mary Ellen Foley and husband, David; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Lago Vista. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.