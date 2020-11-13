Anthony Paul Tristan
Dec. 1, 1982 - Nov. 5, 2020
Anthony Paul Tristan, 37, of Waco, passed away November 5, 2020. Funeral will be 10 a.m. Monday, November 16, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church followed by burial in Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, November 15, at OakCrest Funeral Home with a rosary service at 4 p.m. Seating is limited, and masks with social distancing are required.
He was born December 1, 1982, in Waco, to A.P. Tristan and Esther Aviles. He graduated from Waco High School. He enjoyed playing softball and baseball, and loved the Dallas Cowboys, Texas Rangers and Dallas Stars. He is remembered as a prankster, and was loved by his family and friends.
Sign the Guest Book and view his Memorial Video at www.oakcrestwaco.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 13, 2020.