Una J. Young
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020
Una J. Young

Jan. 4, 1943 - Nov. 11, 2020

Una Young, 77, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. There will be a private family service held at a later date.

Una was born January 4, 1943, in Waco, TX, to Jessie and Lila Williams James. She married Gordon Young in 1965. She worked in Waco as a bookkeeper for many years. Una's family was the most important thing to her. She was a very loving wife to Gordon for 55 years and was a wonderful mother to their daughter, Laura Kay.

Una was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Brenda Aycock and Angelia Raftery.

She is survived by her husband, Gordon Young; daughter, Laura Kay Young; along with several nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
16
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
