Una J. Young
Jan. 4, 1943 - Nov. 11, 2020
Una Young, 77, of Waco, passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, November 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. There will be a private family service held at a later date.
Una was born January 4, 1943, in Waco, TX, to Jessie and Lila Williams James. She married Gordon Young in 1965. She worked in Waco as a bookkeeper for many years. Una's family was the most important thing to her. She was a very loving wife to Gordon for 55 years and was a wonderful mother to their daughter, Laura Kay.
Una was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Brenda Aycock and Angelia Raftery.
She is survived by her husband, Gordon Young; daughter, Laura Kay Young; along with several nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.