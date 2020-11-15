Menu
Violet Turman
1923 - 2020
BORN
1923
DIED
2020
Violet Turman

Dec. 17, 1923 - Nov. 13, 2020

Violet Marie Turman, 96, of Robinson, Texas, passed away Thursday, November 13, 2020, at her home in Robinson. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, November 16, at Robinson Cemetery in Robinson. Violet was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil Turman in 2001; parents, Felix and Ella Lowe; granddaughter, Tabi Doty; grandson, Greg Gibson; a brother; and six sisters. She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Gibson; sons, Danny Turman and his wife, Trish, Ricky Turman and his wife, Lynda; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Central Texas (2032 Circle Road, Waco, Texas, 76706) or charity of your choice.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Bellmead Funeral Home
