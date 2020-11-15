Royce Ray Berger
Oct. 6, 1939 - Nov. 14, 2020
Royce Ray Berger, 81, of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Royce was born October 6, 1939, to Edwin and Grace Berger of Schulenburg, Texas, where he spent his formative years and participated in all school athletic events. Schulenburg held a special place in his heart, and he maintained relationships with friends in the community for the rest of his life. After high school, Royce attended Victoria Junior College and Texas Lutheran College in Seguin, Texas, on football scholarships. Upon graduation, he was hired to teach and coach football by M. F. Kruse, Superintendent of schools in West, Texas. Ultimately, he met and married Janis Elaine Kruse, daughter of M. F. and Dora Kruse, on March 9, 1963. They were blessed with three children, Lisa Elaine, Laura Ray, and Bradley Wayne.
Royce's passion for sports started at an early age, and later turned into a career. After he coached at West, he went to coach at Cuero and Temple High Schools. He coached multiple sports, including football, baseball, and basketball. In 1967, he and his family moved to Waco where he embarked on a career in sales. His new focus did not keep him from his love of sports. Being in Waco, Royce became a top fan of the Baylor Bears. His overwhelming love and passion for all things Baylor led to his involvement, participation, and leadership in numerous Baylor organizations. He loved to play golf, tennis, and racquetball with his friends, and he also loved to be outdoors going fishing and hunting. However, his greatest love and pride for sports came while watching his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids participate in all their sports and activities. He never missed a game and was one of the loudest cheering in the stands!
After working in a few sales positions in Waco, Royce began his first business, T-shirts Etc. He later started B&B Specialties with his family, which they owned for 20 years. During those years, his hard work and dedication attributed to the success of this wellknown business, and was awarded "Top Small Business Award of the Year" by the Chamber of Commerce. Royce's work ethic was second to none. He was a consummate salesman. Many people in Waco could attest to his dedication and persistence to sales. He loved talking to people, and his customers were more than business to him, they were his dear friends.
Royce had an amazing pride for the Waco community. His involvement spread far and wide, with participation in numerous organizations, which are too many to list. Some of the groups in which he was most active include both the Waco and Hewitt Chamber of Commerce, the Partners of McLennan County, and Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. He was an active member of First Methodist Church in Waco and served as Chairman of the Board and on various committees within the church. In his later years, he attended four Bible studies every week and loved his friends in each group. His love for people radiated from his love for God. He loved to share his faith with his family and friends. He was all-in, all the time, in everything he did.
He was preceded in death by his parents and infant daughter, Laura. Royce is survived by his devoted wife, Janis; daughter, Lisa Horn and husband, Andy; and son, Brad Berger and wife, Michele; grandchildren, Kacy Schulze and husband, Kyle; Ty Horn and wife, Kaitlynn; Lauren Abendschein and husband, Matt; and Blake Berger; great-grandchildren, Sam, Clay, and Sadie Schulze and Riley Horn with a fifth great-granddaughter to arrive in January; brother, Donald Berger and wife, Gladys; and a niece and several nephews.
Above everything, Royce was a dedicated family man. He affectionately loved his wife, Janis, of 57 years. His love grew over the years as they added children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to their family. He was a true example of love, faith, and community and will be missed by many.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 16, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. A private family service will be held on Tuesday, November 17. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to M. F. and Dora Kruse Scholarship at MCC or First Methodist Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.