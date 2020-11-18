Shari Wilfong
April 30, 1957 - Nov. 16, 2020
Shari Wilfong, 63, who taught at North Waco Elementary School for many years, passed away on November 16, 2020, in Waco following a brief illness. A family memorial is scheduled to honor her life at 10 a.m., Thursday, November 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, 6101 Bosque Blvd, in Waco.
As a Waco native, she was proud to be on the Cradle Roll at First Baptist Church like her mother, the late Lucille Williams Brigham. Shari Lynn graduated from Richfield High School in 1975 and Baylor University in 1978 with a major in education. She spent her career teaching in the Waco ISD. She retired in 2011, but returned as a substitute teacher until recently. Shari Lynn enjoyed reading, keeping up with friends, and occasionally chasing after her pug dogs. She loved her family deeply and was proud of her children and grandchildren her entire life.
In addition to her mother, Shari Lynn is preceded in death by her grandparents, Walter J. and Lucy Sue Williams of Waco; and her father, William H. Brigham.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, John Wilfong; daughters, Rachel and Meghan; son, Mathew; and grandsons, Hayden and Austin; brother, John Brigham and wife, Jan, of Axtell; and sister, Mary Sue Hayward and husband, Chris, of Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations for Hillcrest PDS Playground. Donations can be made to the Waco ISD Education Foundation designated for a playground at Hillcrest PSD in memory of Shari Lynn Wilfong. Please send donations to Waco ISD Education Foundation, P. O. Box 2369, Waco TX, 76703 or online at wacoisdfoundation.org
and indicate the donation is in memory of Shari Wilfong.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.