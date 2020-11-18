Wesley C. Pursley
May 22, 1926 - Nov. 13, 2020
Wesley "Dub" Calvin Pursley, 94, of Waco, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, November 19, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, 1912 Monte Vista St, Waco, TX 76711. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service at the church beginning at 9 a.m. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery, Hill County Road 1245, Whitney, TX. Services are under the direction of Pecan Grove Funeral Home, Waco, TX.
Dub was born May 22, 1926, to Willis and Etta Speaker Pursley, near Mt. Calm, TX. He joined the US Navy in 1944 during World War II, serving in Okinawa and Iwo Jima. After discharge, Dub worked at Rocketdyne in McGregor. He then went to school for heating and air conditioning and began working at Fort Hood where he worked for 22 years. He married Esther Thompson and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage until her passing in 2006. Dub enjoyed playing dominos and working in his vegetable garden.
Dub was preceded in death by his wife, Esther; son, Harold Williams; and eight siblings.
He is survived by his granddaughters, Janie Williams, Tina Williams and Gina Williams; sister, Evelyn Haught; five great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.