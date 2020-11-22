Menu
Claudia Ernestine Tena Deiterman
1945 - 2020
BORN
1945
DIED
2020
Claudia Ernestine Deiterman

Feb. 4, 1945 - Nov. 12, 2020

Tena Deiterman, of Waco, Texas, wife of Robert F. Deiterman, passed away on Thursday, November 12, 2020.

A joint celebration of Bob and Tena Deiterman's life was held at OakCrest Funeral Home with Deacon Greg George officiating on November 12, 2020.

Donations in her memory can be sent to Methodist Children's Home, 1111 Herring Avenue, Waco, Texas 76708, or the charity of your choice.

The family invites you to sign her guest book and watch her Memorial Video at the OakCrest website, www.oakcrestwaco.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
