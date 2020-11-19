Menu
Carol Duron
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Carol Duron

August 7, 1935 - November 12, 2020

Carol Duron passed away Thursday, November 12, 2020. Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21, at Oakwood Cemetery.

Carol was born August 7, 1935, in Waco, Texas, to Atanacio and Josephine Duron. She was reared by her aunt, Narcissa Duron, and Carol was educated in Waco.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her aunt, Narcissa; brother, Freddy Duron, Sr.; and sister-in-law, Dolores Duron.

She is survived by her nephews, Freddy Jr., Russell, David and Rodney Duron, and their spouses; and several nieces and nephews.

The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
