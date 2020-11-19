Alfons Kolar
June 18, 1930 - November 17, 2020
Alfons Kolar, 90, of Birome, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, in West. A rosary will be recited 5 p.m., Thursday, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, followed by visitation until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Friday, November 20, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Military graveside rites will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, conducted by the West Veterans Honor Guard. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Alfons was born June 18, 1930m in West, the son of Frank and Annie (Gerik) Kolar. He attended the old Alligator Creek School. Alfons proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On January 4, 1958, he was united in marriage to Leona Marek in Abbott. Leona preceded him in death on April 16, 1999. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Alfons was also a member of the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post #4819 and SPJST Lodge #66. He operated the family farm and ranch his whole life and in 1971 was recognized by the McLennan County Conservation District as the Outstanding Conservation Farmer. Alfons enjoyed riding around the farm, watching the crops grow, working the land, and taking care of his cattle. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Alfons was also preceded in death by his parents; five brothers; and six sisters.
Survivors include his sons, Alfons Kolar Jr. and wife, Henrietta, of Wharton, Thomas Kolar and wife, Barbara, of West, James Kolar and wife, Becki, of Robinson, and Kenneth Kolar of Birome; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Raymond Kolar, and Johnny Kolar and wife, Edda; a sister-in-law, Jaroline Kolar; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church Building Fund. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 19, 2020.