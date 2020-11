Barbara Ann Cash



August 1, 1953 - Nov. 30, 2018



It's been two years since you went to Heaven. Not a day goes by without thinking of you. We miss you, our guardian angel. Love your kids, Shirley, Carmen, Mel, Kenneth, all of your grandkids, and the rest of the family.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 30, 2020.