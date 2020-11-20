Menu
Lucille Emma Cagle
1925 - 2020
BORN
1925
DIED
2020
Lucille Emma Cagle

September 9, 1925 - November 18, 2020

Lucille Emma Cagle passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home with Rev. Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.

Lucille was born September 9, 1925, in Buckholts, Texas, to Richard and Hattie Groppell. She worked as a Manager at Central Freight Lines and enjoyed working in the yard and long walks.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne Cagle. She is survived by her son, Michael Cagle and wife, Amy Cagle; great-granddaughter, Katie Cagle, all of Houston Texas.

Memorials may be made to First Methodist Church Waco Texas. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.