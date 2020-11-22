Bobbie Sue Herrington
August 21, 1945 - Nov. 18, 2020
Bobbie Sue Herrington, 75, of Eddy, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, at Cego Cemetery, 482 CR 463 S, Cego, TX, with Rev. Paul Moore officiating. The family will greet visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, November 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.
Bobbie Sue was born August 21, 1945, to Robert and Leona Nawara Kilgore in Marlin, TX. She married Donald Lee Herrington on February 12, 1965, in Eddy, TX. She was a homemaker who enjoyed crocheting, painting and cooking. She was a member of East Highway Baptist Church.
Bobbie Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Robert Kilgore and Leona Biddle; her husband, Donald Herrington; her brothers, Ronnie Kilgore, Billie Kilgore, and Robert Kilgore.
She is survived by her sisters, Hazel Johnson, Wanda Parker and Barbara Ann Craig; a very special cousin, Patricia Maricle; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.