Sandra Turk
July 27, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2020
Sandra Jeanne Turk, 79, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave., Waco with Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. A private family burial will immediately follow. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.