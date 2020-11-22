Menu
Sandra Turk
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Sandra Turk

July 27, 1941 - Nov. 19, 2020

Sandra Jeanne Turk, 79, of Lorena, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1401 Washington Ave., Waco with Rev. Joseph Geleney officiating. A private family burial will immediately follow. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 N Robinson Dr., Waco. Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. In accordance with current regulations, seating is limited, face coverings and social distancing is required.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
24
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Nov
24
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, TX 76706
Nov
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Catholic Church
1401 Washington Ave., Waco , Texas
I am so sorry for the loss of your dear loved one. Sandra was one of my neighbors and was always so pleasant and sweet each time we spoke. I will miss seeing her. I am praying that you will feel God´s loving comfort during this difficult time.
Mickey Sampson
November 23, 2020
So very sorry for your loss
Sheree and Greg Hill
November 22, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your Mom and send our love and sympathy. She was always so sweet and friendly! Praying that wonderful memories will help you through the hard days ahead. Love to all of you
Kenny and Debbie Hendrix
November 22, 2020
Your mother was a very sweet lady. I enjoyed visiting with her as she loved to sit outside and several neighbors would come to see her. She is a special person. I miss her a lot.
Sharon Dean
November 22, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. Sandra was a wonderful lady and I enjoyed our friendship. I will not be able to attend her service but my thoughts will be with the family.
Dorothy Martin Lightsey
November 22, 2020
So sorry to hear this about Sandra .... very sweet lady
Ronnie Berry
November 22, 2020
I´m so sorry for you all my prayers are with you I will miss seeing her I met her 50 years ago when my dad Burl Murphy and your Dad became best friends we spent lots of time on houseboat which she loved she was a wonderful lady and mon to you all my prayers are with you all
Brinda Fields
November 22, 2020
I´m truly sorry for the loss your sweet mother and my dear sweet neighbor. I truly miss her. May she Rest In Peace and rejoice with her loved ones in heaven. My prayers are with her family through this difficult time. Love and prayers.
Sharon Fontenot
November 22, 2020