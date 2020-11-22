Jo Adams



August 28, 1937 - Nov. 16, 2020



Jo Reita Adams was born on August 28, 1937, in Waco, Texas, to the late Henry Bertran Wakefield and Virgie Beatrice (Mills) Wakefield. She passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was a 1955 graduate of Waco High School and attended Baylor University. Jo was a member of Cross City Church in Euless where she was an outreach leader in her Connection Class. Mrs. Adams really enjoyed spending her time with her family and volunteering. She volunteered with such organizations as Cook's Children Cancer Camp, Six Stones Missions, and MidCities Crisis Pregnancy Center. She also loved to chaperone for the Miss Texas Pageant and was on the Baylor Spring Fling Committee. She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother. Jo is survived by her husband of over 63 years, Bill G. Adams, Jr. of Colleyville, TX; daughters, Tracy Adams of Euless, and Terry Fonner and husband, Dave of Canyon Lake, TX; son, Bill G. Adams, III and wife, Martha, of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Amanda Moody and husband, Joel, Adam Fonner, Zachary Adams; and nephew, Scott Wakefield of Brooklyn, New York. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, November 30, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas with Pastor John Meador officiating.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.