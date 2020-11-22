Freddie Dawley



October 1, 1947 - November 19, 2020



Freddie Delone Dawley, of Groesbeck, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.



Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, November 23, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ft. Parker Cemetery, with Masonic services.



He is survived by his wife, Kay Dawley; daughter, Nicole Dawley; son, Matthew Dawley; brothers, James Dawley and John Dawley; and other family.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.