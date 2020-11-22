Menu
Freddie Dawley
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Freddie Dawley

October 1, 1947 - November 19, 2020

Freddie Delone Dawley, of Groesbeck, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, November 22, at Groesbeck Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Monday, November 23, in the Groesbeck Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Ft. Parker Cemetery, with Masonic services.

He is survived by his wife, Kay Dawley; daughter, Nicole Dawley; son, Matthew Dawley; brothers, James Dawley and John Dawley; and other family.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
1215 E. Yeagua St. P.O. Box 578, Groesbeck, TX 76642
Funeral services provided by:
Groesbeck Funeral Home, Inc. - Groesbeck
