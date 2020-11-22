Lunell Corley
Feb. 21, 1935 - Nov. 18, 2020
Lunell Davis Corley (Lou), 85, of Waco, TX, passed away November 18, 2020. Ms. Corley was a longtime resident of North Richland Hills, TX. There will be a private family service 10:30 a.m., Friday, November 27, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel in Woodway, Texas. Out of respect for the current health crisis, the family encourages you to participate by watching the livestream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, which will be added to the funeral home page after the service. https://www.gracegardensfh.com/obituary/Lunell-Corley
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.