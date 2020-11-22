Menu
Karen Polly Smith
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Karen Smith

May 25, 1954 - Nov.19, 2020

Karen (Polly) Smith, 66, of Hewitt, passed away on November 19, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., November 23, and the memorial service will be at 10 a.m., November 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, TX with Reverend Ken Moody officiating.

Due to current COVID-19 mandate, limited seating will be available. For those who are unable to attend the service will be livestreamed. The link may be found www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com

Karen was born May 25, 1954, in Waco, to Harold and Eloise (Thomas) Mathis. She loved spending time with family, traveling and spoiling her grandkids/great-grandkids. She worked at Bank of America for 41 years before joining the retirement club.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents and older brother.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald Charles Smith; her son, Michael Smith and wife, Melissa; her daughter, Tonya Neal and husband, Kevin; four grandchildren, Taylor Sitton, Matthew Smith, Hannah Neal and Mackenzie Smith; and two great-grandsons, Adam Sitton and Jackson Harrison. She is also survived by two brothers; a sister; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider donations made in memory of Karen to ABC Clinic, Waco Animal Shelter and Blue Bonnet Hospice.

The family would also like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice for the care, support and love they showed Karen and her family through this difficult time.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
23
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76708
Nov
24
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
Lake Shore Funeral Home
5201 Steinbeck Bend, Waco, TX 76708
Funeral services provided by:
Lake Shore Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
My condolences to all of the family. Karen was always so cheerful to around. I enjoyed her many years of working at Bank of America. As a long time customer, Karen was always the friendly face at the end of a busy work day.
Dianne Taylor
November 23, 2020
I worked with Karen at Citizens National Bank before she went to American Bank. She was always such a joy to be around. May God comfort you all during your time of sorry and healing. I know you will truly miss her.
Jeanne Beals
November 23, 2020
Don, I was so saddened to hear of Karen's passing. My prayers are with you and your family. What great times we had together! Work, bowling, and Las Vegas trips!! May her memory be forever eternal. God Bless you all. Love, V
Velinda Veselka Moody
November 23, 2020