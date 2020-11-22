Karen Smith
May 25, 1954 - Nov.19, 2020
Karen (Polly) Smith, 66, of Hewitt, passed away on November 19, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by family.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., November 23, and the memorial service will be at 10 a.m., November 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco, TX with Reverend Ken Moody officiating.
Due to current COVID-19 mandate, limited seating will be available. For those who are unable to attend the service will be livestreamed. The link may be found www.lakeshorefuneralhome.com
Karen was born May 25, 1954, in Waco, to Harold and Eloise (Thomas) Mathis. She loved spending time with family, traveling and spoiling her grandkids/great-grandkids. She worked at Bank of America for 41 years before joining the retirement club.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and older brother.
She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Donald Charles Smith; her son, Michael Smith and wife, Melissa; her daughter, Tonya Neal and husband, Kevin; four grandchildren, Taylor Sitton, Matthew Smith, Hannah Neal and Mackenzie Smith; and two great-grandsons, Adam Sitton and Jackson Harrison. She is also survived by two brothers; a sister; and nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that you consider donations made in memory of Karen to ABC Clinic, Waco Animal Shelter and Blue Bonnet Hospice.
The family would also like to thank Blue Bonnet Hospice for the care, support and love they showed Karen and her family through this difficult time.
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 22, 2020.