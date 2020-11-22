Elizabeth Kalina
July 14, 1935 - Nov. 20, 2020
Elizabeth Kalina, age 85, of Elm Mott, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, in Waco. A rosary will be recited and Mass of Christian Burial for family only will be celebrated 2 p.m., Monday, November 23, at St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. Burial will follow at St. Martin's Cemetery. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Elizabeth was born July 14, 1935, in Rowena, the daughter of William and Frances (Olsak) Gleich. She was a 1953 graduate of Hobbs High School in Hobbs, NM. On September 19, 1955, she was united in marriage to Sidney Kalina in Rowena. Sidney preceded her in death on July 27, 2017. Elizabeth was a member of St. Martin's Catholic Church in Tours. She was also a member of Catholic Life, RVOS Lodge and St. Elizabeth Altar Society. She was a secretary for Texas State Technical College for several years. Prior to that she was a stenographer for a commercial credit company in Hobbs and was a medical secretary for the Family Practice. Elizabeth enjoyed camping, gambling at the casinos, traveling, cooking, doing needlework, and painting landscapes. She dearly loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Elizabeth was also preceded in death by her parents; a great-grandson, Levi Hurt; and a sister, Sylvia Kornegay.
Survivors include her children, Gregory Kalina and wife, Dianna, Steve Kalina and wife, Cindy, Theresa Dudik and husband, Eugene, Duane Kalina and wife, Robin, Thomas Kalina and wife, Selena, Christopher Kalina and wife, Denise, Jeanette Browder and husband, Brian; a brother, Stanley Gleich; 19 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Altar Society or a charity of your choice
