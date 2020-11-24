Sandra LandisJan. 28, 1936 - Nov. 20, 2020Sandra Dickerson Landis, beloved mother, grandmother, and educator, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 20, due to a pulmonary embolism and its complications. She was 84."Sandy" was the only child of Arthur M. and Doris M. Dickerson and was born and raised to adulthood in Cleveland, OH. The first in her family to attend college, she attained a BS in Education from The Ohio State University in 1958 and an MA in Education from Case Western Reserve University in 1962. She taught school at multiple levels throughout her life, from middle school to the undergraduate level, in business education and information technology. She married Gerald R. Hejduk in 1961 and withdrew from the workforce to raise her two children, Matthew and Rebecca Hejduk, to adolescence. Returning to employment, she worked in office management for many years until returning to teaching for the last decade of her working life. She retired in 2001, performing volunteer work in her retirement for literacy and English proficiency advocacy, the Texas Master Naturalists, and at-risk teenagers, among others.Sandra had an unusual ability to connect with people, making both immediate and sustained friends in almost any group. Her endless reserve of energy and unflappable good humor also distinguished her; until the very week before her death she was exercising at the gym five days per week and cooking a full dinner for her family every evening. She will long be remembered for her loving, kind, gracious, friendly, humorous way of life and her contributions to society and family.Sandra is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Julia Hejduk of Waco (with whom she lived for the final four years of her life); by her son-in-law and daughter, Aaron and Rebecca (Hejduk) Morse of Los Angeles, CA; and by her grandchildren, Natalie (Hejduk) Hannan, Anthony Hejduk, Nathaniel Hejduk, and Leo Morse. Sandy was a faithful Episcopalian and was a devoted parishioner of St. Alban's Episcopal Church in Waco, TX, where a memorial service will be held when pandemic conditions make such a service possible.