Jessie Felan Deleon
Feb. 23, 1956 - Nov. 22, 2020
Jessie, 64, passed away November 22, 2020 at Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest after a long battle with Covid. Services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Magnaye officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will start at 5 p.m., Tuesday, November 24, followed by a Rosary at 7 p.m. at the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel.
Jessie was born to Tony Deleon, Sr. and Frances Felan Deleon on February 23, 1956, in Chilton, Texas. He grew up in Lorena, Texas, and graduated from Lorena High School. He married his wife, Linda, of 39 years, on June 13, 1981. Jessie owned and operated Jessie's Overhead Door since 1992. Jessie was an outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, gardening, watering his grass, working with his beloved dog, Sam and spending time listening to music or watch sports with his family and friends. DJ Jessie always had the tunes ready. His greatest blessing was his family, especially his grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his father, Tony Deleon; his in-laws, Odie Sandoval Riggins, Sr. and Dolores Fuentes Riggins; his sister, Frances Chavez; and several other family members.
Survivors include his mother, Frances Deleon; his sisters, Lucy Deleon and Ruth Deleon; his brother, Tony Deleon, Jr. and his wife, Dianna; his daughter, Laura DeLeon and husband, Delton; son, Rodney Deleon and wife, Ashley; and his beloved grandchildren, Kaley, Cobey and Jesslyn. He is also survived by several uncles and aunts; his brother-in-law, Odie Riggins, Jr. and wife, BeckySue; many other cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and special friends.
Pallbearers will be, Rodney Deleon, Delton DeLeon, Tony Deleon, Jr., Arthur Deleon, George Chavez and Marcus Chavez.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 24, 2020.