Theora Tepe
1931 - 2020
1931
2020
Theora Tepe

Sept. 26, 1931 - Nov. 21, 2020

Theora Elizabeth 'Watson' Tepe went to the Lord on November 21, 2020. Born September 26, 1931, in Robertson County, Texas, to Alonzo and Elizabeth Watson, she had lived in Robinson, TX, for most of her life. 70 years ago, on June 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Herbert H. Tepe. Together, they raised three sons, Matt, Steve and Tim. They were lifelong members of Emmanuel Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Zelma, Ethyl, Allen, Harold and Lonnie.

She is survived by her husband, Herbert; and sons, Matt (wife, Caron), Steve (wife, Sonya), and Tim (wife, Teri); eight grandchildren, Justin, Leigh Anne, Erica, Stephanie, Rebecca, Sam, Madison and Adam; and ten great-grandchildren, Parker, Jacob, JP, Jude, Alexander, Blaise, Cort, Wesley, Sully, and Kai.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Association, 710 N 64th St, Waco, TX 76710. www.alz.org To share your memories, visit www.wacofhmp.com/obituary/Theora-Tepe

Due to COVID, the family is holding a private family service.

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Waco Memorial Funeral Home & Cemeteries
