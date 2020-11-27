Menu
Search
Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Waco Tribune-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Sonja Glauser
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
Sonja Glauser

August 29, 1961 - November 22, 2020

Sonja Leah Glauser, 59, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020, following a car accident. Sonja was born to Pete and June Glauser on August 29, 1961. She was a graduate of the University of Houston and taught English at University High School for many years. Sonja was a gifted and dedicated teacher who loved each of her students dearly. Her legacy will live on in each of the lives she touched. She was a member of Antioch Community Church.

Sonja was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and June. She is survived by her family, Stacy Diaz, Kara and Stan Schug, Lisa Johnson, Mike Diaz, Paul and Tiffany Diaz, Matthew Johnson and Skye Guerrero.

To honor Sonja's memory, contributions can be made to Compassion Ministries in Waco,TX. Attached is the link to donate (http://compassionwaco.com/donate-2/).

Please join us to celebrate the life of Sonja at 11:30 MTN/12:30 CT, Saturday, November 28, via Zoom. The service may be viewed using this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81288739141

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
11:30a.m.
Live streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81288739141
MTN time
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Live streamed at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81288739141
CT time
Funeral services provided by:
Pecan Grove Funeral Home - Waco
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.