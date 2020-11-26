Thelma Joan King
July 17, 1924 - Nov. 23, 2020
Thelma Joan King went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, November 23, 2020. She was deeply committed to her Lord and Savior along with her love for her family. Services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, November 28, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Dr. John Collier and Associate Pastor Joey Crenshaw officiating and sharing the Good News of the Gospel the way Joan always wanted. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 9 to 10 a.m., prior to the service, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.
Joan was born July 17, 1924, in Waco, Texas, to the late Clair N. Marquart and Allie Marquart. She was married to her sweetheart, the late Homer King.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry King and wife, Carolyn, and Larry King and wife, Janet; grandchildren, Jerry King and wife, Kelly, Paul King and wife, Stacy, Jill Kolinek and husband, John "Trey", Jana Bridges and husband, Steve, Joy Bennett and husband, Creighton, and Jeff King and wife, Jennifer; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Joan loved her Lord and Savior with all her heart and loved God's Word. She had two favorite Scriptures: John 10:10: I am come that ye might have life; and 1 John 5:13: These things have I written unto you that believe on the name of the Son of God; that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe on the name of the Son of God.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2020.