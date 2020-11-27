Inez Montgomery
Nov. 19, 1928 - Nov. 22, 2020
Clara Inez Montgomery, previously of Waco and recently of Cypress, Texas, died November 22, 2020, at her home. Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, November 28, at Richfield Christian Church, 4201 Cobbs Drive, Waco TX 76708. Anyone unable to attend may view the service at www.WHBfamily.com
Inez was born in Pennington, Texas, on November 19, 1928, to Alfred and Clara Robison Minter. She graduated from Austonio High School in 1947 and married Jesse Stapp in 1948. Two daughters were born to the marriage, Randie Jean and Clara Ann. Inez married Clinton Montgomery on September 1, 1961. Clinton's two sons from a previous marriage, Jerry A. Montgomery and John D. Montgomery, predeceased him.
Inez was Administrative Assistant to the President of Texas Farmers Union (TFU) in Waco from 1979 until her retirement in 1994. A major part of her duties was assisting and coordinating the planning and arranging of TFU's annual state convention held in different cities throughout the state.
Inez and Clinton joined Richfield Christian Church in 1990. She served her church family as a Deacon, Elder, Board Chair, and President of the Christian Women's Fellowship. She and Clint worked within the various other church ministries. Her favorite pastimes included reading, gardening, making special quilts for grandchildren, and corresponding with friends and family members.
Inez was predeceased by her husband of 52 years.
She is survived by two daughters, Randie Johnson and husband, Bruce, and Ann Batterson; grandchildren, Dana Sylvester, Kelley Hengst, Stacy Batterson and wife, Margaret, Dallas Batterson and husband, Mauricio Barreto, Ashley Montgomery, and Justin Montgomery; and great-grandchildren, Chase Sylvester, Isabella Batterson, Dominic Montgomery and Mikail Monty Dash. She is also survived by sister-in-law, Edna Minter-Bush.
