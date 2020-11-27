Robert "Bob" King, Sr.July 20, 1935 - November 19, 2020Born on July 20, 1935, in Waukegan, Illinois, Robert Moore King, Sr., (Bob) was the only son of Thomas Moore King and Lillian Ann (Warren) King. Having received Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, he passed from this life to heaven on November 19, 2020, at the age of 85, at Baylor Heart Hospital in Plano, Texas.Bob was reared in Joliet, Illinois, and was active in vocal performance and baseball both at Joliet Township High School and Joliet Junior College, graduating from the latter in 1955. He then went to Marshall, Texas, to Bishop College where he obtained his bachelor's degree.At Bishop, he met and fell for Wacoan, Doris Jean Friday. They were wed on August 15, 1958, and were married over 62 years. Bob had earlier been drafted into the U.S. Army and after the wedding was sent to Germany, via Fort Hood, Texas, where he honorably served until 1961. After his discharge, he returned to Waco and later began working for the Veteran's Administration, retiring in 1994.Upon his return from the Army, Bob also joined New Hope Baptist Church, where he became a deacon and choir director, raising the choir to the excellence of a show choir He was also cast as a lead in several musicals and operas in Waco.Bob was a Civil Rights leader in Waco and the surrounding areas. For example, he worked with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund in response to LaVega School District's decision to fire, en masse, all but one of its African American teachers. Bob, with others, led parents to keep their children out of school. The school district capitulated within days. Bob continued his Civil Rights work, without pay, despite receiving credible threats on his life which required FBI surveillance and protection.Bob later became a member of the Waco Regional Airport Board, which oversaw the most recent renovation and expansion of the Airport buildings and was also the foreman for many Waco Grand Juries.Bob joined the Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity, in 1956, later becoming a life member. He held many offices and was ultimately elected Southwestern Regional Vice President in the early 1970s. In that role, he oversaw all AA chapters in Arkansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Texas. In 1993, Bob started the first undergraduate AA chapter at Baylor University, acting as graduate advisor for many years. On March 5, 2020, Bob was inducted into the Alpha Phi Alpha Hall of Fame.He was predeceased by his parents; sisters, Lillian King and Thomasina (King) Greene; and adopted son, Vernon Camp. He leaves behind his wife, Doris Jean (Friday) King, Waco; his children: Rolanda RenéBurns (Nate), Waco; Rhonda Harmon(Jonathan), Manakin Sabot, VA; and Rob King, Jr., (Serge Khattar), Dallas, TX. He leaves seven grandchildren: Andrea (Camp) Olukoga (Olufela), Houston, TX; Victor Whitney (Kiara), Austin, TX; Meagan Golighty (Henry), Houston, Texas; Timothy Harmon, Siloam Springs, Arkansas; Krista, Jeremy, and Jana Harmon, Manakin Sabot, Virginia. He also leaves four great-grandchildren: Jaelen, Caiden, Zoey, and Henry IV; nephews Tonii Greene (Tricia), Minneapolis, Minnesota; and Duane Greene (Annie), Houston, Texas; and a host of other relatives and friends.Viewing will be held from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, November 28, at McDowell Funeral Home, 1104 Chestnut St., Waco, Texas 76704, and 1 to 6 p.m., Sunday, November 29. The service will be held for immediate family members only on November 30, 2020. Please join livestream at 12:30 p.m. on the McDowell Funeral Home LLC Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's name in support of the Alpha Phi Alpha Scholarship Fund: Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., Epsilon Epsilon Lambda Chapter, P.O. Box 1405, Waco, Texas, 76703.