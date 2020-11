Emmanuel Ellison-BibleNov. 4, 2020 - Nov. 20, 2020Emmanuel Ellison Bible, infant son of Sharetta Ellison and Dantwan Bible, Sr., passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. A memorial service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, November 28, at Edward's Chapel AME Church, 3600 N 21st St, Waco, TX.Emmanuel is survived by his parents; sisters, Anisty Berry, Erakesiyania Toussain, Tiajha Nichols and Tramona L. Bible; brother, Dantwan Bible, Jr.; aunt, Mona Bible; uncles, Demetrius Greer and Eddie Ellison, Jr.; and his grandparents, Eddie and Merri Ellison, Jimmy Lee Benson and Carlea Bible.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com