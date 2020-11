July 25, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2020



Edmund B. Stewart, 80, of Waco, Texas, unexpectedly passed away Tue., Nov. 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sun., Nov. 29, at the Living Word C.O.G.I.C



Sign the Guest Book at

Edmund B. StewartJuly 25, 1940 - Nov. 24, 2020Edmund B. Stewart, 80, of Waco, Texas, unexpectedly passed away Tue., Nov. 24, 2020. A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Sun., Nov. 29, at the Living Word C.O.G.I.CSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.