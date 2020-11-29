Gaynelle Freund
Feb. 24, 1931 - Nov. 27, 2020
Nancy Gaynelle (Cox) Freund, 89, of Gholson, passed away Friday, November 27, 2020, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held on 10 a.m., Tuesday, December 1, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. Burial will follow at Bold Springs Cemetery. The come-and-go visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m., Monday, at the funeral home.
Gaynelle was born February 24, 1931, in Tokio, Texas, the only child of the late Joe D. and Clara (Saylor) Cox. She was a 1948 graduate of West High School where she was Football Sweetheart her senior year. She later received her Bachelor's Degree in nursing from Texas Christian University in 1959. On July 12, 1948, she was united in marriage to Howard Freund in West. They were faithfully married for 72 years. Howard preceded her in death on August 30, 2020. Gaynelle was a longtime and faithful member of Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson. She and Howard were instrumental in bringing the Meals on Wheels program to Wesley Chapel UMC in Gholson. She also was a Lay Servant.
As a Registered Nurse (RN), she cared for the sick at Harris Hospital in Ft. Worth, and later in Waco at Providence and Hillcrest Hospitals in Waco. Also in her nursing career, Gaynelle was Director of Nursing at Providence Hospital, and then, at West Community Hospital. She was also Director of the nursing program at McClennan Community College. Before retiring, she worked at the M&M/Mars Candy factory as the Occupational Nurse.
She enjoyed dancing with Howard, listening to Big Band music, reading, gardening, baking homemade bread and pies, caring for the stray cats and dogs that found their way to the farm, and delivering meals in the Gholson area for Meals on Wheels. She and Howard also provided 20 years of dedicated service to the Sokol Gymnastics Club in West. She also spent countless hours cheering on her children at various sports events and school activities they were involved in over the years.
Survivors include her son, Clayton Freund and wife, Laura, of Gholson; her daughter, Nancy Grant and husband, Rusty, of West Monroe, LA; grandchildren, Sharee Perez and husband, Stephen, Clayton Joe Freund and Asher Grant; great-grandchildren, Alianna and Antonio Juarez and Taj and Hiram Perez; cousins, Shirley (Robinson) Tennison, Kenneth Lowe, and Dean Lowe; and many other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Gholson or Meals on Wheels in Waco. A memorial guest book can found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.