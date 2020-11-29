Jean Garner
Oct. 10, 1936 - Nov. 27, 2020
Jean Rae Garner, 84, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020, with family by her side. There will be a private Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m., Tuesday, December 1, that you are encouraged to watch via livestream on Grace Gardens Facebook page, and will later be uploaded to her obituary page on their website. Interment will be in McMahan, Texas.
Jean was born in Buda, TX, October 10, 1936, to David Clifton (Red) and Elsie Stephens. She spent her formative years in Angleton, Texas, where she excelled in high school tennis, basketball and track. Jean obtained her Bachelor's degree in Education from Texas State University and her Master's in Education from Baylor University.
Jean began her teaching career at Angleton ISD and Brazosport ISD. She was best known as as a physical education teacher for Midway ISD, serving in this capacity for 35 years. She developed a passion for physical education of children from which she inspired many students, athletes, and fellow teachers during her career. Jean's other great joys were being a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, tennis player, Lady Bears Basketball fan, bridge player, aerobics instructor, bunko player, garden club member, and a volunteer. Jean was highly involved in the Waco community and volunteered for many women and children's ministries. She served on the board of the Educator's Credit Union, and volunteered for Talitha Koum Institute, Christian Women's Job Corps, Light in the Gap ministry, and shared her faith through Discipleship Unlimited, a faith based program for incarcerated women in Gatesville, TX.
Jean's faith was the cornerstone of her life and she boldly shared her love of Jesus Christ with her family, friends and strangers. She was a member of First Baptist Woodway where she loved her ladies' Sunday School class and the special friendships there.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Garner; her parents, Red and Elsie Stephens; and her brother, Larry Stephens. She is survived by her sister, Kay Bacon; daughters, Laura Diaz and husband, Louie, Holly Johnson and husband, Craig; grandchildren, Rachel Morehead, Rebecca Remmert and husband, Dillon, Benjamin Johnson, and Nicholas Johnson; and great-grandson, Lukas Remmert; nieces and nephews. Other special family members are Jean Ann Jangda, Carolyn Garner, Joan and Elizabeth Garner. Jean loved her many other family and friends. The family would like to thank Bluebonnet Hospice for their compassion and support.
In lieu of flowers, Jean's family asks you to make a donation to First Baptist Woodway's Local Missions, 101 N Ritchie Rd, Woodway, TX 76712, or Stilwell Retirement Residences, 5400 Laurel Lake Drive, Waco, TX 76710. The family invites you to leave a message or memory www.gracegardensfh.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Nov. 29, 2020.