Sandra McQueen
Jan. 18, 1948 - Oct. 28, 2020
Sandra "Sandy" Leigh McQueen of Dallas passed away at a Dallas Hospital on October 28, 2020. She was surrounded by some of her loving family members. A private graveside service for family will be at 10 a.m., December 4, at Rosemond Cemetery in Waco. Minister Tom Keener officiating. Masks and social distancing are required. A celebration of Sandy's life may be planned for a later date.
Sandy was born in Waco, Texas, to Billie Faye Langford and Ernest Martin. Her mother married W. H. "Mac" McFarland on November 11, 1950. He quickly became the man she called daddy. She lived in Waco and Robinson graduating from Robinson High school in 1966. Sandy married Willian Dean McQueen in 1968. Sandy graduated from Baylor University in 1970 with a degree in Home Economics. Sandy and William moved to Houston, Texas, in 1970. She worked for Savin Business Systems, Westcreek Management, and Adam's Mark Hotels. She later relocated to Dallas, Texas. There she worked for Adam's Mark and Brinker International until her retirement in 2010.
Sandy's many hobbies included cooking, photography and sewing. Her favorite was traveling the United States including Hawaii and Alaska as well as the world. She visited many Caribbean Islands, Venezuela, England, France, Italy, Germany, Greece, Spain, Belgium, Austria and Russia to name a few. River cruises were a preferred way to go. She also had a love of animals. Her teen years were spent riding horses and traveling to shows with her dad. Later in life she enjoyed having a pair of cats for many years. Her last two being Alice and Vera. Sandy never meet a stranger and always made new friends easily.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Homer and Lulu Gholson, Grady and Dulcie Langford Sr.; her father, W.H. McFarland; and former partner Bob Ballew.
Sandy is survived by her mother, Billie McFarland, and stepfather, Bobby Hayes of Waco; brothers, Larry McFarland and partner, Gail Davies, of Whitney, Steve McFarland and wife, Margaret, of Robinson; nieces, nephews, many cousins, numerous friends in Dallas and Houston. Very special friends, Rick and Barbara Peevey of Bryan-College Station and Tom Bakewell of Reno, Nevada. Plus her two cats, Alice and Vera.
Rather than flowers the family asks that you make donations to the ASPCA, ALS Association, or your favorite charity
.
Sandy's brother wishes to add that a finer sister never lived, they were blessed and are better men for having her in their lives.
