Mary Venable Cochrum
Jan. 22, 1939 - Nov. 28, 2020
Graveside services for Mary Venable Cochrum will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Union Cemetery near Freestone. Rev. Richard Gillet will officiate.
There will be no visitation at the funeral home.
Mrs. Cochrum passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Wesley Woods Health Center in Hewitt.
She was born on January 22, 1939, in Waco, and grew up in Waco and graduated from University High School with the class of 1957. She furthered her education at Baylor University, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education in 1961 and a Master's Degree in Art Education in 1968. She married William Troy Cochrum on December 26, 1965, and shared over 52 years of marriage together before being separated by his death on July 25, 2018. The couple was inseparable most of their lives and especially loved to hunt and fish together for many years. Mrs. Cochrum worked as a teacher and owned a ceramic shop for many years. She was a Methodist by Faith.
She is survived by one son, Garnett Cochrum of Waco; one daughter, Jamie Cochrum Beard and husband, Scott, of Groesbeck; six grandchildren, Dylan Dean Cochrum and wife, Justina O'Connell, Travis Clay Cochrum, Ty Allen Rawls, Natalie Rowe Stephenson, Courtney Diane Castlow and husband, Billy, and Jesse Eldridge Beard; two great-grandchildren, Harper Mary Cochrum and Harlin Jean Cochrum; other relatives and friends.
Mrs. Cochrum was preceded in death by her husband, William Troy Cochrum; one grandson, Brandon Cole Turner; two brothers, John Venable and Robert Venable; and one daughter-in-law, Linda Marie Cochrum.
