Sandy and I offer our sincere condolences to Denny, Spike, and the entire Pattillo family, a uniquely gifted, kind, and caring family, indeed. Pat and I worked together for many years and I don´t recall a day when he wasn´t smiling and offering a new pleasant morsel of knowledge or a humorous story, with or without an object lesson. He made life more interesting and enjoyable for me and so many. We´ll miss him!

Skip Londos December 1, 2020