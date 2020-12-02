Gregory DeMaria
Nov. 22, 1956 - Nov. 25, 2020
Gregory DeMaria, 64, of Waco, Texas, passed away November 25, 2020, at home. There will be a celebration of life, held at a later, safer date for friends and family.
Greg was born November 22, 1956, in Waco, Texas, the son of the late Tony De Maria Jr. and Lillie De Maria.
Greg was full of life, love and laughter. He always had a witty joke at the ready. He loved to fish and spend time with his kids and grandkids.
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Sasha and Jack Smith of Austin; son, Anthony DeMaria of Waco; grandchildren, Zane Smith and Elena De Maria; brother, Gary DeMaria; sister, Gina Martin; brother, Geoff De Maria; and nephews, Blake DeMaria, Michael DeMaria, Brian DeMaria.
Greg was a big dog lover and would have appreciated any donations made in his name to the Waco Humane Society in lieu of flowers.
