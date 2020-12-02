Menu
JoAnn Rodgers Lee
JoAnn Rodgers Lee

Dec. 2, 1955 - Oct. 10, 2018

"Oh, when I come to the end of my journey, weary of life and the battle is won; carrying the staff and the cross of redemption, He'll understand, and say, "Well done." When you've done well, sometimes you get to go home early. Happy 65th Birthday in Heaven! I miss you Mother I find peace in knowing that one of these days when my ship comes in I'll see you at the dock along with the one who said and if I be lifted up. It hasn't been the same around here since you've been gone. I hope the angels are celebrating with you and making you feel loved today. It was my pleasure to be your son I love you...

Until Then,

Clifton D. Rodgers
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 2, 2020.
