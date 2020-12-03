Geraldine Jenson
April 25, 1932 - Dec. 1, 2020
Geraldine Joyce Jenson, 88, of Clifton, Texas, passed away December 1, 2020, in Waco, Texas. The family will hold a private graveside service on Thursday. The public may come by from 2 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, December 2, at the funeral home to view and sign the register book.
Geraldine was born Geraldine Joyce Ables in Fort Worth, Texas, on April 25, 1932. Geraldine attended school in Granbury, Texas, and graduated in 1950. After high school, she found work as a bookkeeper in Fort Worth at the Convair aircraft plant.
On September 12, 1953, Geraldine married Arden Jenson and moved to Clifton, Texas. Geraldine and Arden had three children and lived on the Jenson Family Homestead in the Norse community. Geraldine worked at Stevens Implement in Clifton, then at the First Security State Bank in Cranfills Gap, Texas, until she retired in 1998. Geraldine attended church at Saint Olaf Lutheran in Cranfills Gap. Geraldine and Arden were married until his death on January 23, 2001.
Geraldine was a loving and wonderful mother, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, she was a lifelong gardener, a crack-shot with a rifle, and an avid quilter. Geraldine was also a person of deep and abiding faith who also spent much of her time in the service of her church and community.
Geraldine cooked and served meals at her church, and at community functions in Cranfills Gap for many years. She visited people in the nursing home, friends and family who were in-need or ill, and gave of herself for her entire life. Geraldine's many acts of kindness could not be easily counted. Her compassion, resilience, strength, and kindness will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband, Arden; and her son, William. She is survived by her daughter, Vicky Campbell and son-in-law, Ross, her son, Jon Jenson and daughter-in-law, Vickie; her brother, Elton Ables and sister-in-law, Angie; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and multiple nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the wonderful caregivers at The Delaney at Lake Waco and Providence Hospice. Also, a very special 'Thank You' to the Toby Thomas family and the Colby Crockett family for looking after Geraldine and the farm for so many years.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made to: The Rock Church & Cemetery Fund, c/o Saint Olaf Lutheran Church 402 Meridian St., Cranfills Gap, Texas 76637.
