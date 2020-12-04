Jeff Willis
May 4, 1965 - December 3, 2020
Jeff "Jefferson" Willis, 55, of Abbott, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Hillsboro. Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, December 5, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Craig Cunningham officiating. The family will receive visitors from Noon until service time, Saturday, at the funeral home. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Jeff was born May 4, 1965, in Waco, the son of Jack and Betty (Schulz) Willis. He attended Midway High School and received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Tarleton State University in 1999. On January 5, 2013, he was united in marriage to Becky Pavelka Butcher in Abbott. Jeff was a member of the Abbott Methodist Church. Jeff enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, hunting, watching sunsets, and music. He was a huge Willie Nelson fan and enjoyed attending live music events. Jeff was known for his sense of humor and would do anything for a laugh. Jeff loved spending time with his friends and family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Becky Willis of Abbott; his parents, Jack and Betty Willis of Woodway; his children, Claire Oldengarm and husband James; Jeff Butcher and wife Paige, Josh Butcher, Brittany Knowles and husband Joe, and Brittany Rhoudes; a sister, Jeanette Cunningham and husband Steve; a brother, Ken Willis; grandchildren, Brianna, Alyssa, Savanna, Hunter, and Leena; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Texas Music Project (www.texasmusicproject.com
) or a charity of your choice
. A memorial guestbook can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.