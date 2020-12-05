Patsy FitzhughMay 17, 1936 - Nov. 29, 2020Patsy Jean Fitzhugh of McGregor went home to be with her Lord on Sunday November 29, 2020, at the age of 84. Funeral services will be 3 p.m., Saturday, December 5, College Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. David Thompson and Rev. Philip Riegel officiating. Interment will follow at McGregor Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.Patsy was born May 17, 1936, in Oglesby, Texas, the daughter of the late William Prentice and Ima Jean (Sims) Mooney. Patsy lived in the Oglesby and McGregor area all of her life. She was a proud member of the McGregor High School Class of 1955 and always enjoyed their reunions.Patsy married Winifred Herman Fitzhugh at College Avenue Baptist Church in McGregor on August 16, 1958. God blessed them with two children, Deborah and Marcus, and they celebrated 51 years of marriage before his passing in 2009. Patsy loved her roles as wife, mother, homemaker and grandmother. Her faith and her family were what she valued most. She accepted Christ as her Savior as a young person at First Baptist Church, Oglesby. As a young adult she moved her membership to College Avenue Baptist Church where she worshipped and served the Lord for the remainder of her life. She had a heart for children and enjoyed serving in the Children's Sunday School department as a helper and also taught in Vacation Bible School for many years.We are forever grateful for our mother's love and encouragement and her faithful prayers for our families. We know those prayers are ever before the Father and will continue to bear fruit in our lives.Patsy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers, Edward Mooney and Rufus Mooney.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Fitzhugh Simcox and husband, Michael; and son, Marcus Fitzhugh; beloved grandchildren, Stephanie Simcox Thompson and husband, Ruston, and Stephen Simcox and wife, Cristen. She is also survived by her precious great-grandchildren, Harper Thompson, Bradley Simcox and Abby Simcox.We would like to thank the staff of Westview Manor for their care of our mother and grandmother in the final months of her life as well as Dr. Kelley Reynolds who served as her PCP for many years. Also special thanks to the nursing staff at Ascension Providence 4 East and the Providence Hospice team for their compassionate care for her in the final days of her life.In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a memorial gift to College Avenue Baptist Church, 201 S. Monroe, McGregor, Texas or Providence Hospice (Community Healthcare of Texas) 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco, Texas 76710For those not able to attend, the service will be livestreamed through the Grace Gardens Facebook Page. It will also be added to our website after the service.