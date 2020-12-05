Wilma Monthie
March 16, 1931 - Dec. 3, 2020
Wilma Marie (Drews) Monthie, 89, of Waco, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020, in Waco. Funeral Service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, December 7, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with Pastor Jeff Richter officiating. Burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery near Leroy. The family will receive visitors from 3 to 6 p.m., Sunday, at Aderhold Funeral Home in West. Limited capacity, facial masks, and social distancing are required at all services.
Wilma was born March 16, 1931, in West, the daughter of Herman and Marie (Lehmann) Drews. She attended school in West, then left to help her father on their small family farm. On August 16, 1950, she was united in marriage to Olin H. Monthie in Gerald. Olin preceded her in death on December 24, 2008. Wilma was a very faithful member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Gerald, where she was also a member of the Women's Guild. She also was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ in Robinson. Wilma was a homemaker and Mother. She enjoyed gardening, camping, and going to the lake. Wilma loved getting together with and cooking meals for her family. She couldn't wait until her grandchildren were old enough so they all could play dominoes and cards together.
Wilma is also preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Louise Schuetz; and a daughter-in-law, Janet Monthie.
Survivors include her children, Roy H. Monthie of Elm Mott, Bennie Monthie of Elm Mott and Audrey of Waco, Randy Monthie of Waco, Linda Bates of Hewitt and Ricky Monthie of Waco; beloved farm caretaker who was loved like a son, Jesse Hernandez and wife, Paula; a sister, Betty Grudziecki; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Baylor Scott and White Hospital and Hospice medical staff and nurses for their love, care and support to the family during her last days at the hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Gerald Cemetery Association. A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.