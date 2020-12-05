Michael W. McCormick
April 7, 1959 - Dec. 2, 2020
Michael Wayne McCormick, 61, went to be with his Lord in Heaven on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. A celebration of his life and burial will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, December 7, at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, December 6, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson, Texas.
Mike was born April 7, 1959, in Waco, Texas, to W.V. and Joyce McCormick. He married Vicki Fannie in September of 1982 and had two children, Michael and Brittany. When Mike was a young man he was a manager at several fast food chains, he loved people. He moved to Oklahoma to work at Mathis Brothers Furniture and found his true passion was in sales. He was always a people person and very outgoing, but he had a knack for selling. His friends and co-workers could see his drive and he was offered a position at Continental Cars of Mercedes and he quickly became one of their top salesman, from there he moved to Colorado and sold Mercedes. While in Colorado, he enjoyed riding his Harley through the mountains and enjoyed the outdoors. He made many friends, but he missed Texas and wanted to get closer to his family. He moved back to Waco and used his Mercedes relationships to start his own company MWM Transport. He loved what he did and the people that he did it for loved him. He loved his two children and five grandchildren, and took them fishing and camping. Those that knew him know that he lived his life to the fullest, when he played- he played hard, when he worked- he worked hard and when he loved- he loved hard. Family meant a lot to him and though he sometimes acted tough, he was truly a soft-hearted caring guy that loved all of his family and friends. Even towards the end of his life, he had a bright smile with his big blue eyes and a determination and positive attitude that many would not have, he was ready to fight but God was ready for him to come home. He lost his battle with cancer in less than five weeks, but he did not suffer and now he is at peace.
Preceded in death by his father and mother. Survivors include son, Michael McCormick and wife, Kiley, of Edmond, OK; and daughter, Brittany McCormick of Waco; grandchildren, Chase, Lennox, Cali, Elli, Sloane; sisters, Terry Birkes and husband, Brett, and Liz Cummings and husband, Bill; nieces, Christi Blackburn and Jackie Jobe; and nephew, Kyle Cummings; great-niece, McKenzie Jobe; great-aunts, Helen Watts and Mildred Montgomery.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mart in lieu of flowers.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 5, 2020.