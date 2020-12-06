Linda Faye Milam



April 27, 1935 - Nov. 23, 2020



Linda Faye Milam, 85, of Elm Mott, passed away Monday November 23, 2020, at her home with her husband by her side. Linda was born on April 27, 1935, in Godley, Texas, to Frank and Virgie Owens Kuykendall. She grew up in Irving and attended North Dallas High School. She loved her family, friends, animals, and was full of love and laughter. Her parents and her sister Roma Jean Bowman precede Mrs. Milam in death. She is survived by her husband, Tom Milam; brother, Ben Kuykendall; children, Brenda, Carmen, Darrell, and Kathryn. She has 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.