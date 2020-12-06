Menu
Waco Tribune-Herald
Linda Faye Milam
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Linda Faye Milam

April 27, 1935 - Nov. 23, 2020

Linda Faye Milam, 85, of Elm Mott, passed away Monday November 23, 2020, at her home with her husband by her side. Linda was born on April 27, 1935, in Godley, Texas, to Frank and Virgie Owens Kuykendall. She grew up in Irving and attended North Dallas High School. She loved her family, friends, animals, and was full of love and laughter. Her parents and her sister Roma Jean Bowman precede Mrs. Milam in death. She is survived by her husband, Tom Milam; brother, Ben Kuykendall; children, Brenda, Carmen, Darrell, and Kathryn. She has 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.
