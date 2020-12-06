William Clinton Sandlin Jr.



July 4, 1926 - Nov. 26, 2020



William Clinton Sandlin Jr., born in Alexander City, Alabama, on July 4, 1926, died of Covid on Thanksgiving morning, November 26, 2020, in Dallas, Texas. These dates are symbolic of a true American who served his country courageously and continued on to a successful life of entrepreneurship, identified by integrity and devotion to his family.



During World War II he received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy. Upon graduation in 1949 with a degree in electrical engineering, he joined the Naval Air Force. After surviving a near fatal crash on an aircraft carrier, he soon entered the Korean War as a fighter pilot. On completion of his active military service in 1953, he returned to Alexander City as chief engineer of Russell Manufacturing Corporation. In 1957 he met the former Jane Martin who had returned for a brief visit to her family's nearby country home. A small wedding on April 11, 1958, began a happy marriage of 62 years.



In 1959, there was a change in his career with the offer of a position with one of the most technically advanced companies in the world, Texas Instruments in Dallas. He often referred to his years at TI as his "post graduate degree." There he recognized how these advances in technology were applicable to all phases of manufacturing. This knowledge defined the remainder of his long career.



In 1965, he accepted the challenge of a return to the textile and apparel industry to apply this new technology to automate a Genesco owned company in Waco. After being granted numerous patents, he launched his own company based on automation and opened the doors of Ultramation Inc. in September, 1968. He was granted a patent in 1974 for the linear thruster, his most important invention with its multiple applications in manufacturing. A testament to his vision and a dedicated team of employees, Ultramation still ships these linear thrusters around the country daily. At the company's 50th anniversary celebration, after listening to a number of tributes with the usual twinkle in his eye, he quipped, "I must have been brilliant!" Although Jane and Bill returned to Dallas in 2000, he continued to be active in his business until 2015.



In addition to his dedicated work ethic, what most defined Bill Sandlin was his love of family and friends, his sense of humor, and a love of nature. All survived debilitating illnesses and the vascular dementia of his last years. His happiest times were spent at their old family home in Alabama where multiple generations enjoyed his legendary stories, all factual and frequently hilarious. Whether family dinners around the long old table, leisurely visits on the front porch, walks through the beloved woods or "pleasurable" rounds of golf with family or friends at Willow Point Golf Club on Lake Martin - all were joys of his Alabama summers. Sharing Jane's love of France, vacation time not at the Alabama home, was most often spent exploring that beautiful country.



As for his two favorite leisure activities, he would never describe them as hobbies nor were their results amateur. His precise and beautifully crafted woodwork will be treasured for generations. Less enduring but equally enjoyed for decades was the bounty of his carefully tended vegetable garden. An avid reader of books and lover of music, he was described in all his guises by a beloved friend as "snake shooter, chain-saw wielder, maniacal Polaris pilot, raconteur, gourmet and oenophile, inventor, entrepreneur, golf swing doctor…" To these he would add the many years of lively intellectual discussions with The Waco Philosophers' Club and The Club of Dallas.



His family is profoundly grateful to the dedicated medical team in the Covid ward at Clements Hospital who cared for him at risk to themselves and all those at Belmont Village who so often made him smile and laugh during the last year of his life. A special thanks is owed to UTSW for the technology that allowed his family to gather virtually at his bedside during the last days of his life.



He is survived by his wife, Jane; and daughters, Priscilla Sandlin of Dallas, Holley Steinhauser of Denver and Claudia Harvie of Arlington, Virginia; and sons-in-law, Peter Steinhauser and Christopher Harvie; his nine grandchildren, Louisa Reinhardt, Claudia Doke, Mallie Sanford, Annabel Sublett, Lawson Sanford, and Sandy, Peter, Jamie, and Will Harvie.



A memorial service was held in Dallas on November 30 for immediate family. With hopes of safer travel in 2021, the family is planning a graveside service at the family cemetery in Alabama in the Spring.



A meaningful memorial would be to any organization or church that provides support to victims of Covid and their families.



Published by Waco Tribune-Herald on Dec. 6, 2020.