Thank you Todd Family for sharing this wonderful description of Mr. Todd´s life with is. I love the picture as it shows Mr. Todd smiling and no doubt cracking a couple jokes as he took it to make those around him laugh. I was blessed to grow up around him through our church and his friendship with my father. He will be missed by all and i pray you all find comfort and joy in his memory by knowing he impacted so many.

Michael Stuart Cassell December 6, 2020